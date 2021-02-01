On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Vince Young returns to Texas as special assistant to AD

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 7:11 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has re-hired former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young as a special assistant in the athletic department, bringing the College Football Hall of Famer back to the program after he was fired in 2019.

He returns as the program is trying to build momentum behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Young led the Longhorns to the 2005 season national championship with a last-minute touchdown against USC. Sarkisian was an assistant on that Trojans team.

After Young’s NFL career ended and he filed for bankruptcy, he returned to Texas in a full-time, $100,000-a-year job as a career development officer in the school’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. The job later became part-time and Young was eventually dismissed for poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors.

Terms of Young’s job and salary in the athletic department were not immediately disclosed. Athletic director Chris Del Conte did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Former Texas Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell is also a longtime special assistant in athletics.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

