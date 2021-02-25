Trending:
Virginia Tech 70, Clemson 64

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:04 pm
VIRGINIA TECH (13-7)

Kitley 11-15 2-3 24, Amoore 3-9 2-2 9, Baines 2-7 0-2 4, King 2-9 0-0 6, Sheppard 6-14 9-9 27, Gregg 0-3 0-0 0, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 13-16 70

CLEMSON (10-11)

Robinson 6-12 0-0 14, Hank 1-5 0-0 2, Elliott 2-14 0-3 5, Spray 1-5 2-2 5, Washington 7-16 3-5 17, Cherry 5-5 3-7 13, Bennett 1-1 1-2 3, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Meertens 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 2-2 5, Hipp 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-64 11-21 64

Virginia Tech 21 14 13 22 70
Clemson 14 11 17 22 64

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 9-29 (Amoore 1-3, Baines 0-3, King 2-9, Sheppard 6-13, Gregg 0-1), Clemson 5-17 (Robinson 2-4, Hank 0-1, Elliott 1-3, Spray 1-5, Washington 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Thomas 1-2). Assists_Virginia Tech 12 (Amoore 5), Clemson 11 (Elliott 4). Fouled Out_Virginia Tech Baines. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 42 (Baines 4-7), Clemson 38 (Elliott 4-6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 22, Clemson 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_327.

