Virginia Tech 76, Syracuse 68

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 2:19 pm
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE (11-6)

Strautmane 3-10 0-0 8, Cardoso 7-10 4-4 18, Lewis 1-9 4-4 6, Mangakahia 6-12 2-2 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 6, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-2 0-0 3, Finklea-Guity 0-0 0-0 0, Engstler 2-6 2-2 6, Fisher 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 12-12 68

VIRGINIA TECH (12-7)

Kitley 6-10 6-6 18, Amoore 5-11 2-2 14, Baines 1-3 1-4 3, King 5-10 1-2 14, Sheppard 8-17 2-2 23, Gregg 1-1 0-0 2, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-54 12-16 76

Syracuse 8 14 24 22 68
Virginia Tech 20 24 15 17 76

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 10-28 (Strautmane 2-9, Lewis 0-4, Mangakahia 4-9, Williams 2-2, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-1, Engstler 0-2, Fisher 1-1), Virginia Tech 10-24 (Amoore 2-7, King 3-4, Sheppard 5-13). Assists_Syracuse 13 (Mangakahia 7), Virginia Tech 19 (Amoore 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 28 (Strautmane 2-5), Virginia Tech 24 (Kitley 1-5). Total Fouls_Syracuse 17, Virginia Tech 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_250.

