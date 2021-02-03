On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
VMI 84, Wofford 80, OT

February 3, 2021 9:53 pm
VMI (10-9)

Stephens 9-12 2-2 22, Conway 3-8 6-6 14, Curfman 6-13 0-0 15, Lewis 5-8 1-2 11, Parham 8-18 3-5 22, Mans 0-1 0-0 0, Bond 0-0 0-1 0, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 12-16 84.

WOFFORD (11-6)

Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Hollowell 1-8 2-2 4, Klesmit 4-9 0-0 12, Larson 5-8 2-2 14, Murphy 5-16 0-0 13, Safford 4-9 2-2 12, Godwin 4-4 5-6 13, Mack 3-8 0-0 7, Patterson 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 28-69 11-12 80.

Halftime_Wofford 41-37. 3-Point Goals_VMI 10-25 (Curfman 3-8, Parham 3-8, Stephens 2-3, Conway 2-5, Mans 0-1), Wofford 13-39 (Klesmit 4-6, Murphy 3-10, Larson 2-4, Safford 2-4, Mack 1-4, Patterson 1-5, Hollowell 0-6). Rebounds_VMI 37 (Stephens, Conway 9), Wofford 28 (Klesmit, Larson 5). Assists_VMI 15 (Parham 6), Wofford 19 (Murphy 7). Total Fouls_VMI 13, Wofford 21.

