VMI 88, UNC-Greensboro 77

UNC-GREENSBORO (15-7)
Abdulsalam 2-3 0-0 4, Allegri 2-9 0-0 5, Hunter 5-11 0-0 10, Ke.Langley 4-15 1-2 11, Miller 8-23 2-2 19, Koval 3-6 1-1 8, A.J. 3-4 0-0 7, Ko.Langley 3-4 0-0 7, Leyte 2-2 0-0 4, Hensley 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 2-2 2, Williams 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 32-79 6-9 77.
VMI (12-10)
Stephens 5-9 2-5 14, Conway 4-6 1-3 13, Curfman 6-11 3-4 20, Lewis 7-12 0-3 14, Parham 8-19 6-6 25, Bonham 1-4 0-0 2, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 12-21 88.
Halftime_VMI 43-40. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 7-33 (Ke.Langley 2-11, Ko.Langley 1-1, A.J. 1-2, Koval 1-3, Miller 1-4, Allegri 1-7, Thompson 0-1, Hunter 0-4), VMI 14-29 (Curfman 5-10, Conway 4-6, Parham 3-8, Stephens 2-3, Bonham 0-1, Lewis 0-1). Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 38 (Koval 8), VMI 34 (Lewis 10). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 11 (Miller 5), VMI 21 (Parham 9). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 22, VMI 11.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments