Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

W. Carolina 81, UNC-Greensboro 80

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 9:21 pm
< a min read
      

W. CAROLINA (10-15)

Cork 2-10 2-2 6, Hightower 4-10 2-2 11, Gibson 5-5 0-0 15, M.Halvorsen 3-7 6-6 15, McMahon 1-2 2-2 5, Faulkner 10-18 4-6 28, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Ransom 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1, Langlais 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 17-20 81.

UNC-GREENSBORO (17-8)

Abdulsalam 2-5 0-0 4, Allegri 2-8 0-0 6, Hunter 4-9 1-2 10, Ke.Langley 5-13 1-1 15, Miller 11-27 6-10 28, Koval 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 1-4 2-2 4, Ko.Langley 2-3 0-0 5, A.J. 2-4 0-0 6, Hensley 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Leyte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-77 10-15 80.

Halftime_W. Carolina 40-36. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 14-26 (Gibson 5-5, Faulkner 4-7, M.Halvorsen 3-7, McMahon 1-2, Hightower 1-4, Harris 0-1), UNC-Greensboro 10-29 (Ke.Langley 4-11, A.J. 2-4, Allegri 2-6, Ko.Langley 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Miller 0-1, Koval 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_W. Carolina 32 (Hightower 9), UNC-Greensboro 48 (Abdulsalam 16). Assists_W. Carolina 11 (Faulkner 4), UNC-Greensboro 12 (Miller 6). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 15, UNC-Greensboro 20. A_127 (23,500).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species