W. Carolina 81, UNC-Greensboro 80

W. CAROLINA (10-15)
Cork 2-10 2-2 6, Hightower 4-10 2-2 11, Gibson 5-5 0-0 15, M.Halvorsen 3-7 6-6 15, McMahon 1-2 2-2 5, Faulkner 10-18 4-6 28, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Ransom 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1, Langlais 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 17-20 81.
UNC-GREENSBORO (17-8)
Abdulsalam 2-5 0-0 4, Allegri 2-8 0-0 6, Hunter 4-9 1-2 10, Ke.Langley 5-13 1-1 15, Miller 11-27 6-10 28, Koval 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 1-4 2-2 4, Ko.Langley 2-3 0-0 5, A.J. 2-4 0-0 6, Hensley 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Leyte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-77 10-15 80.
Halftime_W. Carolina 40-36. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 14-26 (Gibson 5-5, Faulkner 4-7, M.Halvorsen 3-7, McMahon 1-2, Hightower 1-4, Harris 0-1), UNC-Greensboro 10-29 (Ke.Langley 4-11, A.J. 2-4, Allegri 2-6, Ko.Langley 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Miller 0-1, Koval 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_W. Carolina 32 (Hightower 9), UNC-Greensboro 48 (Abdulsalam 16). Assists_W. Carolina 11 (Faulkner 4), UNC-Greensboro 12 (Miller 6). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 15, UNC-Greensboro 20. A_127 (23,500).
Comments