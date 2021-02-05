On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

W. Illinois 85, Nebraska-Omaha 77

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:25 pm
W. ILLINOIS (4-12)

Burrell 1-1 0-0 2, Carius 5-8 9-9 21, Hinton 4-8 0-0 9, Pearson 3-10 0-0 6, Sandage 4-6 4-5 13, Jones 5-9 10-13 20, Lamar 0-2 0-2 0, Anhold 4-8 1-1 9, Brookens 1-6 0-0 3, Talton 0-0 2-2 2, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 26-32 85.

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-15)

Pile 3-6 3-6 9, Tut 0-2 1-2 1, Akinwole 9-11 6-7 27, Robinson 2-11 3-5 7, Ruffin 4-11 2-2 10, Ferrarini 4-6 0-0 11, Luedtke 2-3 3-4 8, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Hughes 1-2 0-1 2, Thornhill 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 18-27 77.

Halftime_W. Illinois 37-31. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 5-17 (Carius 2-5, Brookens 1-3, Hinton 1-3, Sandage 1-3, Anhold 0-1, Jones 0-1, Lamar 0-1), Nebraska-Omaha 7-15 (Akinwole 3-4, Ferrarini 3-4, Luedtke 1-2, Robinson 0-1, Ruffin 0-4). Fouled Out_Pile. Rebounds_W. Illinois 43 (Burrell 9), Nebraska-Omaha 27 (Pile 9). Assists_W. Illinois 6 (Sandage 3), Nebraska-Omaha 12 (Akinwole 4). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 23, Nebraska-Omaha 25. A_352 (7,500).

