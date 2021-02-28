W. Kentucky 91, FIU 58

FIU (9-16)
Carrigan 3-3 0-0 6, Davis 6-15 0-0 13, Banks 0-2 0-0 0, Brewer 4-10 0-0 11, Lovett 0-4 0-0 0, Hawkins 3-7 0-0 9, Wilcox 3-4 0-0 6, Corcoran 1-7 0-0 3, Krivokapic 2-6 0-0 6, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 2-2 4, Andre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 2-2 58.
W. KENTUCKY (16-5)
Williams 6-7 7-8 21, Bassey 9-13 1-5 19, Hollingsworth 5-12 0-0 11, McKnight 3-7 2-2 8, Rawls 4-14 0-0 11, Osawe 3-7 2-2 9, Cooper 0-1 1-2 1, Cozart 3-3 0-0 6, Milton 2-5 1-3 5, Harlan 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-71 14-22 91.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 44-26. 3-Point Goals_FIU 10-31 (Brewer 3-6, Hawkins 3-6, Krivokapic 2-5, Corcoran 1-3, Davis 1-5, Andre 0-1, Banks 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Lovett 0-3), W. Kentucky 7-19 (Rawls 3-8, Williams 2-3, Hollingsworth 1-2, Osawe 1-3, Bassey 0-1, Milton 0-1, Murphy 0-1). Rebounds_FIU 29 (Wilcox 8), W. Kentucky 48 (Bassey 14). Assists_FIU 14 (Brewer 6), W. Kentucky 15 (Rawls 5). Total Fouls_FIU 17, W. Kentucky 8. A_1,117 (7,326).
