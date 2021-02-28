On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

W. Kentucky 91, FIU 58

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 5:11 pm
< a min read
      

FIU (9-16)

Carrigan 3-3 0-0 6, Davis 6-15 0-0 13, Banks 0-2 0-0 0, Brewer 4-10 0-0 11, Lovett 0-4 0-0 0, Hawkins 3-7 0-0 9, Wilcox 3-4 0-0 6, Corcoran 1-7 0-0 3, Krivokapic 2-6 0-0 6, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 2-2 4, Andre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 2-2 58.

W. KENTUCKY (16-5)

Williams 6-7 7-8 21, Bassey 9-13 1-5 19, Hollingsworth 5-12 0-0 11, McKnight 3-7 2-2 8, Rawls 4-14 0-0 11, Osawe 3-7 2-2 9, Cooper 0-1 1-2 1, Cozart 3-3 0-0 6, Milton 2-5 1-3 5, Harlan 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-71 14-22 91.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 44-26. 3-Point Goals_FIU 10-31 (Brewer 3-6, Hawkins 3-6, Krivokapic 2-5, Corcoran 1-3, Davis 1-5, Andre 0-1, Banks 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Lovett 0-3), W. Kentucky 7-19 (Rawls 3-8, Williams 2-3, Hollingsworth 1-2, Osawe 1-3, Bassey 0-1, Milton 0-1, Murphy 0-1). Rebounds_FIU 29 (Wilcox 8), W. Kentucky 48 (Bassey 14). Assists_FIU 14 (Brewer 6), W. Kentucky 15 (Rawls 5). Total Fouls_FIU 17, W. Kentucky 8. A_1,117 (7,326).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary