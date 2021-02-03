W. Michigan 76, Bowling Green 70

W. MICHIGAN (3-11)
Lee 7-12 2-2 16, Wright 1-4 2-4 4, Artis White 6-12 1-1 16, Martin 3-6 4-4 13, Whitens 2-5 0-0 4, Emilien 3-6 0-0 8, Freeman 3-3 0-0 9, Hamilton 1-5 0-0 3, Boyer-Richard 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 27-56 10-13 76.
BOWLING GREEN (10-8)
Fields 3-10 0-0 8, Metheny 1-7 0-0 2, J.Turner 9-17 4-4 25, Plowden 8-17 0-2 18, Young 0-1 1-2 1, Diggs 1-6 0-0 3, Washington 2-5 2-4 6, Fulcher 2-3 0-0 4, Swingle 1-1 1-2 3, C.Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 8-14 70.
Halftime_W. Michigan 40-29. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 12-26 (Freeman 3-3, Artis White 3-6, Martin 3-6, Emilien 2-4, Hamilton 1-1, Boyer-Richard 0-2, Lee 0-2, Whitens 0-2), Bowling Green 8-28 (J.Turner 3-5, Fields 2-6, Plowden 2-7, Diggs 1-5, Metheny 0-5). Rebounds_W. Michigan 37 (Lee 12), Bowling Green 28 (J.Turner, Diggs 6). Assists_W. Michigan 17 (Lee 4), Bowling Green 14 (Fields 5). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 13, Bowling Green 16. A_300 (4,387).
