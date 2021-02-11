On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Wade scores 24 to lead Longwood past Gardner-Webb 57-54

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 7:26 pm
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — DeShaun Wade had a career-high 24 points as Longwood narrowly beat Gardner-Webb 57-54 on Thursday.

Justin Hill had 15 points for Longwood (7-14, 6-9 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Juan Munoz, the Lancers’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, scored only three points (1 of 11).

D’Maurian Williams had 13 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-13, 7-9).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

