Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Wagner 61, Mount St. Mary’s 39

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

WAGNER (7-5)

Fletcher 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 4-10 1-1 11, Ford 4-11 1-1 9, Hunt 2-5 2-4 7, Morales 5-15 4-5 15, Jackson 4-7 0-0 11, Martinez 4-9 0-0 8, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-11 61.

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (8-8)

M.Jefferson 1-3 0-1 2, Offurum 5-14 2-4 13, Opoku 4-9 3-4 11, Chong Qui 1-6 1-2 3, Reaves 0-6 0-0 0, Thomas 2-7 1-2 7, Barton 0-1 1-2 1, J.Jefferson 0-0 2-2 2, N.Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-48 10-17 39.

Halftime_Wagner 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 7-16 (Jackson 3-5, Allen 2-5, Morales 1-1, Hunt 1-3, Ford 0-1, Martinez 0-1), Mount St. Mary’s 3-19 (Thomas 2-6, Offurum 1-7, Opoku 0-1, Chong Qui 0-2, Reaves 0-3). Rebounds_Wagner 39 (Morales 10), Mount St. Mary’s 31 (Opoku 8). Assists_Wagner 8 (Morales 6), Mount St. Mary’s 5 (Offurum 2). Total Fouls_Wagner 20, Mount St. Mary’s 14.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing