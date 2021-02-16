Wagner 61, Mount St. Mary’s 39

WAGNER (7-5)
Fletcher 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 4-10 1-1 11, Ford 4-11 1-1 9, Hunt 2-5 2-4 7, Morales 5-15 4-5 15, Jackson 4-7 0-0 11, Martinez 4-9 0-0 8, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-11 61.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (8-8)
M.Jefferson 1-3 0-1 2, Offurum 5-14 2-4 13, Opoku 4-9 3-4 11, Chong Qui 1-6 1-2 3, Reaves 0-6 0-0 0, Thomas 2-7 1-2 7, Barton 0-1 1-2 1, J.Jefferson 0-0 2-2 2, N.Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-48 10-17 39.
Halftime_Wagner 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 7-16 (Jackson 3-5, Allen 2-5, Morales 1-1, Hunt 1-3, Ford 0-1, Martinez 0-1), Mount St. Mary’s 3-19 (Thomas 2-6, Offurum 1-7, Opoku 0-1, Chong Qui 0-2, Reaves 0-3). Rebounds_Wagner 39 (Morales 10), Mount St. Mary’s 31 (Opoku 8). Assists_Wagner 8 (Morales 6), Mount St. Mary’s 5 (Offurum 2). Total Fouls_Wagner 20, Mount St. Mary’s 14.
