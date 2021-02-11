Wagner 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 72

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (7-10)
Racine 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 4-6 3-4 11, Jenkins 5-9 2-2 15, Powell 2-7 1-3 6, Rush 6-13 4-4 20, Munden 1-5 2-2 4, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4-5 4-4 12, Dadika 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 16-19 72.
WAGNER (5-5)
Fletcher 1-2 0-2 2, Allen 2-7 0-0 6, Ford 8-12 1-1 17, Hunt 4-8 5-6 16, Morales 5-8 0-0 12, Jackson 4-9 0-0 12, Martinez 5-7 0-0 11, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 6-9 76.
Halftime_Wagner 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 8-25 (Rush 4-9, Jenkins 3-6, Powell 1-5, Baker 0-1, Munden 0-2, Williams 0-2), Wagner 12-19 (Jackson 4-6, Hunt 3-3, Morales 2-2, Allen 2-6, Martinez 1-2). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 25 (Williams 8), Wagner 18 (Ford 5). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 14 (Jenkins, Powell 4), Wagner 23 (Morales 8). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 14, Wagner 13.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments