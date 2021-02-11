Wake Forest 64, Pittsburgh 61, OT

PITTSBURGH (4-8)
Igbokwe 3-5 1-2 7, Brown 3-9 5-6 11, Everett 4-17 1-2 12, Green 2-4 0-0 6, Harris 3-15 1-1 7, Ezeja 2-3 0-0 4, Hayford 2-6 2-2 6, Strother 3-11 0-0 8, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Hueston 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-71 10-13 61
WAKE FOREST (10-8)
Morra 3-8 5-6 11, Raca 6-18 2-4 14, Conti 5-18 7-10 18, Scruggs 3-8 3-5 9, Spear 2-7 0-0 6, Summiel 2-3 0-0 4, Harrison 1-4 0-0 2, Hoard 0-1 0-0 0, Hinds 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-67 17-27 64
|Pittsburgh
|10
|10
|21
|16
|4
|—
|61
|Wake Forest
|15
|8
|13
|21
|7
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 7-26 (Everett 3-10, Green 2-3, Harris 0-1, Hayford 0-2, Strother 2-10), Wake Forest 3-16 (Raca 0-4, Conti 1-3, Scruggs 0-2, Spear 2-6, Summiel 0-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 15 (Harris 7), Wake Forest 8 (Morra 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 43 (Brown 5-9), Wake Forest 48 (Summiel 6-11). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 21, Wake Forest 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
