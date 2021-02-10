Trending:
Wake Forest 69, Boston College 65

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 9:10 pm
WAKE FOREST (5-8)

Mucius 4-4 0-0 10, Okpomo 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Whitt 3-3 0-0 6, Williamson 0-4 4-6 4, DuBose 6-15 3-6 17, Oguama 4-6 5-6 13, Neath 4-10 0-1 8, Massoud 1-8 0-1 2, Antonio 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 25-58 12-20 69.

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-11)

Felder 5-11 5-5 17, Mitchell 2-11 3-4 8, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Heath 8-22 1-1 20, Kelly 4-12 4-4 13, Ashton-Langford 1-5 0-2 2, Kenny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 13-16 65.

Halftime_Wake Forest 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 7-26 (Antonio 3-5, Mucius 2-2, DuBose 2-6, Johnson 0-2, Williamson 0-3, Massoud 0-4, Neath 0-4), Boston College 8-33 (Heath 3-9, Felder 2-5, Williams 1-3, Kelly 1-6, Mitchell 1-8, Ashton-Langford 0-2). Rebounds_Wake Forest 47 (Oguama 10), Boston College 33 (Felder 14). Assists_Wake Forest 10 (DuBose 3), Boston College 10 (Kelly 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 17, Boston College 14.

