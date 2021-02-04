Trending:
Walker leads Radford past South Carolina Upstate 63-61

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 8:44 pm
< a min read
      

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Chyree Walker scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to carry Radford to a 63-61 win over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.

The Highlanders saw a 10-point second half lead evaporate but held USC Upstate scoreless for the last 1:40 to hang on. Xavier Lipscomb made one of two free throws with four seconds left for Radford.

Lewis Djonkam had 14 points for Radford (12-7, 11-2 Big South Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Shaquan Jules and Dravon Magnum each scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Fah’Mir Ali, the Highlanders’ leading scorer (10 ppg) scored two on 1-for-8 shooting.

Tommy Bruner had 14 points and five assists for the Spartans (3-12, 3-6). Dalvin White added 14 points. A Bruner jump shot pulled the Spartans to within 62-61 with 1:40 to go.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

