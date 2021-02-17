Trending:
Walker scores 18 to carry UCF past South Florida 81-65

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:34 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — C.J. Walker had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Central Florida beat South Florida 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Darius Perry and Darin Green Jr. each had 14 points for Central Florida (7-11, 5-10 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Adams had 11 points.

Alexis Yetna had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Bulls (7-8, 3-6). David Collins added 13 points.

The Knights evened the season series against the Bulls. South Florida defeated Central Florida 68-61 on Jan. 2.

