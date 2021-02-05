Trending:
Wallace scores 33 to carry UTSA past FIU 87-80

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 9:38 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Keaton Wallace had a season-high 33 points as UTSA snapped its eight-game road losing streak, beating Florida International 87-80 on Friday night.

Jhivvan Jackson had 22 points for UTSA (9-9, 5-6 Conference USA). Eric Parrish added eight rebounds. Cedrick Alley Jr. had nine rebounds.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 26 points for the Panthers (9-11, 2-9). Tevin Brewer added 17 points. Dimon Carrigan had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

