Warren scores 20 to lead Hampton past Longwood 74-68

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 9:28 pm
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren scored 20 points and Hampton beat Longwood 74-68 on Wednesday night.

Raymond Bethea Jr. had 11 points for Hampton (10-13, 9-9 Big South Conference). Chris Shelton added 10 points. Dajour Dickens had eight points and three blocks.

Hampton scored a season-best 44 points in the first half.

DeShaun Wade had 15 points for the Lancers (11-15, 10-10), whose five-game win streak ended. Juan Munoz added 13 points. Heru Bligen and Zac Watson added 10 points apiece.

The Pirates leveled the season series against the Lancers. Longwood defeated Hampton 83-73 on Feb. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

