Sports News

Warren scores 25 to lift Hampton past Presbyterian 62-57

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 7:11 pm
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren had 25 points as Hampton edged past Presbyterian 62-57 on Friday.

Russell Dean had 15 points and six rebounds, and Raymond Bethea Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds for Hampton (9-10, 8-6 Big South Conference). Dajour Dickens had four blocks.

Winston Hill had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (6-12, 4-10). Rayshon Harrison added 15 points. Trevon Reddish had six rebounds.

The Pirates evened the season series against the Blue Hose with the win. Presbyterian defeated Hampton 85-70 Thursday.

