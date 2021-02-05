Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Warrick scores 21 to lead N. Kentucky past Milwaukee 87-73

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 9:29 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marques Warrick had 21 points as Northern Kentucky got past Milwaukee 87-73 on Friday.

Bryson Langdon had 19 points for Northern Kentucky (10-8, 8-5 Horizon League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Adham Eleeda added 17 points. Adrian Nelson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner, the Norse’s leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, scored eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Northern Kentucky registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 23 assists.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

DeAndre Gholston tied a career high with 24 points for the Panthers (7-7, 6-6). Josh Thomas added 13 points. Te’Jon Lucas had 12 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover