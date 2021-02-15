On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 65, Washington St. 63

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (4-16)

Roberts 1-2 4-6 6, Wright 1-10 0-0 2, Bey 2-5 1-2 7, Stevenson 7-16 3-4 18, Tsohonis 13-20 0-0 29, Bajema 1-5 0-0 3, Pryor 0-2 0-2 0, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-14 65.

WASHINGTON ST. (12-10)

Rodman 1-5 0-0 2, Abogidi 4-9 1-1 9, Jackson 4-7 5-5 13, Rapp 1-6 2-2 5, Williams 2-9 7-8 12, Kunc 5-5 2-2 14, Jakimovski 2-4 0-0 6, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-49 17-18 63.

Halftime_Washington 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Washington 7-20 (Tsohonis 3-3, Bey 2-3, Bajema 1-3, Stevenson 1-6, Pryor 0-1, Wright 0-4), Washington St. 6-21 (Kunc 2-2, Jakimovski 2-4, Rapp 1-4, Williams 1-6, Rodman 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-2). Fouled Out_Wright, Rapp. Rebounds_Washington 23 (Stevenson 7), Washington St. 36 (Abogidi 8). Assists_Washington 15 (Stevenson 7), Washington St. 16 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Washington St. 18.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing