Washington 65, Washington St. 63

WASHINGTON (4-16)
Roberts 1-2 4-6 6, Wright 1-10 0-0 2, Bey 2-5 1-2 7, Stevenson 7-16 3-4 18, Tsohonis 13-20 0-0 29, Bajema 1-5 0-0 3, Pryor 0-2 0-2 0, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-14 65.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-10)
Rodman 1-5 0-0 2, Abogidi 4-9 1-1 9, Jackson 4-7 5-5 13, Rapp 1-6 2-2 5, Williams 2-9 7-8 12, Kunc 5-5 2-2 14, Jakimovski 2-4 0-0 6, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-49 17-18 63.
Halftime_Washington 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Washington 7-20 (Tsohonis 3-3, Bey 2-3, Bajema 1-3, Stevenson 1-6, Pryor 0-1, Wright 0-4), Washington St. 6-21 (Kunc 2-2, Jakimovski 2-4, Rapp 1-4, Williams 1-6, Rodman 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-2). Fouled Out_Wright, Rapp. Rebounds_Washington 23 (Stevenson 7), Washington St. 36 (Abogidi 8). Assists_Washington 15 (Stevenson 7), Washington St. 16 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Washington St. 18.
