Washington leads Illinois St. over Bradley 88-71

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 10:52 pm
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Emon Washington had 20 points as Illinois State beat Bradley 88-71 on Thursday night.

Josiah Strong had 18 points for Illinois State (7-15, 4-12 Missouri Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd added 18 points. Antonio Reeves had 13 points.

Ja’Shon Henry had 15 points for the Braves (11-14, 5-11). Kevin McAdoo added 12 points. Rienk Mast had 12 points.

The Redbirds improve to 2-0 against the Braves this season. Illinois State defeated Bradley 71-56 on Jan. 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

