Washington looks for home win vs Cal

Cal (8-16, 3-15) vs. Washington (4-17, 3-14)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks for its fourth straight win over Cal at Alaska Airlines Arena. The last victory for the Golden Bears at Washington was a 78-75 win on Feb. 18, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal’s Ryan Betley, Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Golden Bears scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 38.5 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Cal is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Golden Bears are 3-16 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

COMING UP SHORT: Cal has dropped its last four road games, scoring 59.8 points and allowing 75.3 points during those contests. Washington has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 59.5 points while giving up 72.3.

LOOSENING UP: Cal’s defense has forced 11.8 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 8.7 turnovers over its last three games.

