Washington looks to end streak vs UCLA

UCLA (13-5, 9-3) vs. Washington (3-15, 2-12)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks to extend Washington’s conference losing streak to five games. Washington’s last Pac-12 win came against the Utah Runnin’ Utes 83-79 on Jan. 24. UCLA fell 81-73 at Washington State in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Quade Green has averaged 15.4 points to lead the way for the Huskies. Jamal Bey has complemented Green and is producing 9.8 points per game. The Bruins are led by Tyger Campbell, who is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 assists.TERRIFIC TYGER: Campbell has connected on 27.3 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: UCLA has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Washington has an assist on 29 of 70 field goals (41.4 percent) across its past three matchups while UCLA has assists on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington has averaged only 68.8 points per game over its last five games. The Huskies are giving up 80.4 points per game over that span.

