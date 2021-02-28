Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Washington St. 61, Washington 52

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 8:42 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (6-13)

Rooks 1-2 0-0 3, Van Dyke 5-15 0-0 11, Miller 4-7 2-2 10, Griggsby 3-8 0-0 7, Lowery 0-2 0-0 0, Rees 4-10 3-3 14, Finney 0-0 0-0 0, Lind 1-2 0-0 3, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0, Sadler 2-4 0-0 4, Whitfield 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 5-5 52

WASHINGTON ST. (11-10)

Motuga 0-3 0-0 0, Murekatete 6-8 0-2 12, Krystal Leger-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Charlisse Leger-Walker 5-15 2-3 13, Teder 7-13 4-6 23, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 4-5 0-0 8, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 6-11 61

Washington 14 21 9 8 52
Washington St. 16 11 18 16 61

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-18 (Rooks 1-1, Van Dyke 1-4, Miller 0-2, Griggsby 1-5, Rees 3-4, Lind 1-2), Washington St. 7-24 (Motuga 0-3, Leger-Walker 1-4, Leger-Walker 1-7, Teder 5-9, Sarver 0-1). Assists_Washington 14 (Miller 4), Washington St. 17 (Teder 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 28 (Team 4-5), Washington St. 34 (Teder 3-7). Total Fouls_Washington 12, Washington St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_120.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species