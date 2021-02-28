Washington St. 61, Washington 52

WASHINGTON (6-13)
Rooks 1-2 0-0 3, Van Dyke 5-15 0-0 11, Miller 4-7 2-2 10, Griggsby 3-8 0-0 7, Lowery 0-2 0-0 0, Rees 4-10 3-3 14, Finney 0-0 0-0 0, Lind 1-2 0-0 3, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0, Sadler 2-4 0-0 4, Whitfield 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 5-5 52
WASHINGTON ST. (11-10)
Motuga 0-3 0-0 0, Murekatete 6-8 0-2 12, Krystal Leger-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Charlisse Leger-Walker 5-15 2-3 13, Teder 7-13 4-6 23, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 4-5 0-0 8, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 6-11 61
|Washington
|14
|21
|9
|8
|—
|52
|Washington St.
|16
|11
|18
|16
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Washington 7-18 (Rooks 1-1, Van Dyke 1-4, Miller 0-2, Griggsby 1-5, Rees 3-4, Lind 1-2), Washington St. 7-24 (Motuga 0-3, Leger-Walker 1-4, Leger-Walker 1-7, Teder 5-9, Sarver 0-1). Assists_Washington 14 (Miller 4), Washington St. 17 (Teder 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 28 (Team 4-5), Washington St. 34 (Teder 3-7). Total Fouls_Washington 12, Washington St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_120.
