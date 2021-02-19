Trending:
Washington St. 82, California 51

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 12:33 am

      

CALIFORNIA (8-16)

Anticevich 3-8 0-0 7, Kelly 4-8 2-5 10, Betley 2-8 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Celestine 1-2 0-1 2, Bradley 5-9 4-5 16, Foreman 1-3 0-0 2, Kuany 0-3 4-6 4, Hyder 0-4 0-0 0, Thiemann 0-0 0-0 0, Bowser 0-1 0-0 0, Klonaras 2-3 0-0 4, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 10-17 51.

WASHINGTON ST. (13-10)

Jakimovski 4-10 0-0 11, Kunc 2-4 0-0 5, Abogidi 5-10 0-0 10, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 12-20 4-5 32, Rodman 3-4 3-4 11, Fitzgerald-Warren 3-5 0-0 8, Jackson 0-2 2-4 2, Markovetskyy 1-1 1-2 3, Chatfield 0-1 0-0 0, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 10-15 82.

Halftime_Washington St. 48-26. 3-Point Goals_California 5-17 (Bradley 2-4, Betley 2-7, Anticevich 1-2, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Foreman 0-1, Hyder 0-1), Washington St. 12-23 (Williams 4-6, Jakimovski 3-6, Rodman 2-3, Fitzgerald-Warren 2-4, Kunc 1-1, Abogidi 0-3). Rebounds_California 22 (Kelly, Betley 5), Washington St. 35 (Williams 9). Assists_California 11 (Betley, Foreman 3), Washington St. 22 (Jakimovski 9). Total Fouls_California 18, Washington St. 16. A_200 (11,671).

