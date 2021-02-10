Washington St. seeks revenge on UCLA

UCLA (13-4, 9-2) vs. Washington State (11-8, 4-8)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State seeks revenge on UCLA after dropping the first matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last played each other on Jan. 14, when the Bruins outshot Washington State from the field 54.1 percent to 46 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a 91-61 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State’s Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski and Dishon Jackson have combined to account for 30 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 26 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bruins have given up only 65.8 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.3 per game they allowed over six non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Isaac Bonton has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Washington State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Cougars are 2-8 when opponents score more than 62 points.

COLD SPELL: Washington State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.7 points while giving up 75.7.

TIGHTENING UP: Washington State’s defense has forced 13.2 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 16.3 takeaways over its last three games.

