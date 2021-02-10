On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Watson scores 17 to lift Providence over UConn 70-59

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 6:31 pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson and David Duke each had 17 points as Providence got past UConn 70-59 on Wednesday.

A.J. Reeves added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Providence (10-10, 6-8 Big East Conference). Noah Horchler had 10 rebounds.

R.J. Cole had 14 points and six assists for the Huskies (8-5, 5-5). Tyrese Martin added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Adama Sanogo had nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

