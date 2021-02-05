On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:29 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 7 0 0 0 0 21 45 15 10 2 1
Bowling Green 5 1 0 0 1 16 80 42 16 5 0
Michigan Tech 3 2 0 0 0 9 43 35 10 5 1
N. Michigan 2 2 0 0 2 6 32 56 4 10 0
Ala.-Huntsville 1 2 1 1 0 5 18 27 2 6 1
Bemidji St. 0 1 1 1 0 3 35 32 6 4 3
Ferris St. 0 8 1 0 1 2 42 64 1 13 1
Lake Superior St. 0 2 0 0 0 0 28 27 6 3 3
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Bemidji St. 3, Ferris St. 3, OT

Michigan Tech 3, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Minnesota St. 4, Bowling Green 0

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 5:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

