WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|45
|15
|10
|2
|1
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|80
|42
|16
|5
|0
|Michigan Tech
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|43
|35
|10
|5
|1
|N. Michigan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|32
|56
|4
|10
|0
|Ala.-Huntsville
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|18
|27
|2
|6
|1
|Bemidji St.
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|32
|6
|4
|3
|Ferris St.
|0
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|42
|64
|1
|13
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|27
|6
|3
|3
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Bemidji St. 3, Ferris St. 3, OT
Michigan Tech 3, Ala.-Huntsville 1
Minnesota St. 4, Bowling Green 0
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 5:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
