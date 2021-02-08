WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|50
|16
|11
|2
|1
|Bowling Green
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|16
|81
|47
|16
|6
|0
|Michigan Tech
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|47
|36
|11
|5
|1
|N. Michigan
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|9
|40
|64
|5
|11
|0
|Bemidji St.
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|42
|34
|7
|4
|3
|Ala.-Huntsville
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|19
|31
|2
|7
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|36
|35
|7
|4
|3
|Ferris St.
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|44
|71
|1
|14
|1
N. Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 3, OT
No games scheduled
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 4:07 p.m.
