WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|59
|17
|13
|2
|1
|Bowling Green
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|82
|49
|16
|7
|0
|N. Michigan
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|14
|48
|67
|7
|11
|0
|Michigan Tech
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|57
|38
|14
|5
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8
|43
|38
|9
|4
|3
|Bemidji St.
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|45
|42
|7
|6
|3
|Ala.-Huntsville
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5
|20
|40
|2
|9
|1
|Ferris St.
|0
|10
|1
|1
|1
|3
|46
|81
|1
|17
|1
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 2:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at N. Michigan, 4:37 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 5:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Comments