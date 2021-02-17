Trending:
WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:52 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 10 0 0 0 0 30 59 17 13 2 1
Bowling Green 5 2 0 0 2 17 82 49 16 7 0
N. Michigan 4 3 0 2 1 17 57 72 8 12 0
Michigan Tech 4 3 0 0 0 12 58 41 14 6 1
Lake Superior St. 2 2 0 2 1 11 46 39 10 4 3
Ala.-Huntsville 2 5 0 1 0 8 25 49 3 10 1
Bemidji St. 1 2 1 1 2 7 45 42 7 6 3
Ferris St. 0 10 1 1 1 3 46 81 1 17 1
Tuesday’s Games

Lake Superior St. 3, Michigan Tech 1

Ala.-Huntsville 3, N. Michigan 1

Wednesday’s Games

N. Michigan 8, Ala.-Huntsville 2

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 5:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

