WCHA Glance

|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|64
|21
|14
|2
|1
|Bowling Green
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|82
|49
|16
|7
|0
|N. Michigan
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|17
|57
|72
|8
|12
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|14
|48
|40
|11
|4
|3
|Michigan Tech
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|59
|45
|14
|7
|1
|Bemidji St.
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|49
|43
|8
|6
|3
|Ala.-Huntsville
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|8
|26
|51
|3
|11
|1
|Ferris St.
|0
|10
|1
|1
|1
|3
|50
|86
|1
|17
|1
No Games Scheduled
Lake Superior St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1
Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 1
Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 4, OT
Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 5:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
