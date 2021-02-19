WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 10 0 0 1 0 30 64 21 14 2 1 Bowling Green 5 2 0 0 2 17 82 49 16 7 0 N. Michigan 4 3 0 2 1 17 57 72 8 12 0 Lake Superior St. 3 2 0 2 1 14 48 40 11 4 3 Michigan Tech 4 4 0 0 0 12 59 45 14 7 1 Bemidji St. 2 2 1 1 2 10 49 43 8 6 3 Ala.-Huntsville 2 6 0 1 0 8 26 51 3 11 1 Ferris St. 0 10 1 1 1 3 50 86 1 17 1

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Lake Superior St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 1

Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 4, OT

Saturday’s Games

Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 5:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

