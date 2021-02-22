WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|69
|22
|15
|2
|1
|Bowling Green
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|21
|90
|56
|17
|8
|1
|N. Michigan
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|19
|59
|78
|8
|13
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|14
|48
|40
|11
|4
|3
|Michigan Tech
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|59
|45
|14
|7
|1
|Bemidji St.
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|49
|43
|8
|6
|3
|Ala.-Huntsville
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|8
|26
|51
|3
|11
|1
|Ferris St.
|0
|10
|1
|1
|1
|3
|51
|91
|1
|19
|1
Bowling Green 6, N. Michigan 2
No Games Scheduled
Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 2:07 p.m.
