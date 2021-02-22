Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 4:59 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 10 0 0 1 0 30 69 22 15 2 1
Bowling Green 6 3 0 0 3 21 90 56 17 8 1
N. Michigan 4 4 0 3 1 19 59 78 8 13 1
Lake Superior St. 3 2 0 2 1 14 48 40 11 4 3
Michigan Tech 4 4 0 0 0 12 59 45 14 7 1
Bemidji St. 2 2 1 1 2 10 49 43 8 6 3
Ala.-Huntsville 2 6 0 1 0 8 26 51 3 11 1
Ferris St. 0 10 1 1 1 3 51 91 1 19 1
Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green 6, N. Michigan 2

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 2:07 p.m.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|23 Team Tour: Government Symposium
2|23 Transform 2021
2|23 Adobe Experience Makers DHS Workshop...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew of 27 Black Airmen from Travis Air Force Base flew a heritage flight honoring Tuskegee Airmen