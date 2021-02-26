WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|73
|25
|16
|2
|1
|Bowling Green
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|24
|95
|56
|18
|8
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|17
|53
|45
|12
|5
|3
|Bemidji St.
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|14
|54
|48
|9
|7
|3
|N. Michigan
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|19
|59
|78
|8
|13
|1
|Michigan Tech
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|15
|64
|48
|15
|8
|1
|Ala.-Huntsville
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|8
|27
|60
|3
|13
|1
|Ferris St.
|0
|10
|1
|1
|1
|3
|51
|91
|1
|19
|1
Minnesota St. 4, Bemidji St. 3, OT
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ala.-Huntsville, 4:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments