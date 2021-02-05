Weber State looks to sweep Montana State

Montana State (9-4, 6-1) vs. Weber State (10-4, 5-2)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State seeks revenge on Weber State after dropping the first matchup in Ogden. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 4, when the Wildcats shot 63.3 percent from the field while limiting Montana State to just 49.1 percent en route to the eight-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Wildcats have scored 83.9 points per game against Big Sky opponents so far, an improvement from the 75.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bishop has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Weber State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 92.6 points while giving up 67.6.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Weber State has 47 assists on 99 field goals (47.5 percent) across its past three contests while Montana State has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is ranked seventh in Division I with an average of 84.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

