Webster scores 20 to lead Hawaii past Cal Poly 84-68

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 2:30 am
HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Webster had 20 points as Hawaii topped Cal Poly 84-68 on Friday night.

Mate Colina had 14 points and nine rebounds for Hawaii (6-5, 4-5 Big West Conference). Casdon Jardine added 14 points. Junior Madut had 13 points.

Hawaii totaled 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Colby Rogers had 15 points for the Mustangs (3-12, 1-8). Alimamy Koroma added 14 points. Mark Crowe had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

