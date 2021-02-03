Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 51, Bland County 50
Carroll County 69, Giles 51
Cave Spring 74, Glenvar 59
Chancellor 76, Louisa 55
Charlottesville 42, Albemarle 36
Christiansburg 73, Blacksburg 65
Council 53, Hurley 30
Courtland 71, Caroline 47
Cumberland 53, Amelia County 37
Dominion 62, Park View-Sterling 24
Fluvanna 63, Orange County 59
Franklin 50, Windsor 37
Galax 50, Grayson County 41
Gate City 56, Ridgeview 51
Goochland 61, Charles City County High School 58, OT
Hanover 58, Mechanicsville High School 36
Hayfield 65, West Potomac 52
Highland-Warrenton 84, Unity Reed High School 59
Honaker 49, Grundy 44
James River-Buchanan 86, Floyd County 61
Kellam 45, Tallwood 36
Landstown 59, Princess Anne 49
Loudoun Valley 69, Broad Run 63
Madison County 62, Luray 33
Marion 56, Lebanon 45
Midlothian 59, Powhatan 46
Monacan 66, James River-Midlothian 64
North Cross 63, Carlisle 53
Osbourn 62, John Champe 53
Potomac 71, C.D. Hylton 58
Salem-Va. Beach 72, Bayside 71
Skyline 75, Warren County 54
Smithfield 43, Poquoson 19
Thomas Walker 71, Castlewood 58
Tuscarora 75, Heritage (Leesburg) 61
West Springfield 45, Fairfax 41
William Byrd 63, Hidden Valley 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Point vs. Northampton, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 54, Fort Chiswell 42
Bland County 45, Galax 32
Broad Run 60, Heritage (Leesburg) 27
Cave Spring 64, Glenvar 31
Chantilly 42, Oakton 14
Charlottesville 46, Albemarle 36
Colgan 63, Forest Park 30
Fluvanna 56, Orange County 35
Franklin 55, Windsor 26
George Mason 57, William Monroe 38
J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 29
Kellam 69, Tallwood 58
Lake Braddock 48, South County 36
Loudoun County 34, Dominion 30
Luray 65, Madison County 43
Poquoson 46, King William 40
Pulaski County 44, Carroll County 39
Radford 53, Floyd County 47
Salem-Va. Beach 59, Bayside 34
Skyline 54, Warren County 42
Spotswood 73, Broadway 41
Thomas Walker 67, Eastside 40
Turner Ashby 63, Waynesboro 21
Tuscarora 46, Park View-Sterling 15
Twin Springs 41, Castlewood 22
William Byrd 50, Hidden Valley 15
Woodgrove 62, Briar Woods 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Patriot vs. Potomac, ccd.
West Point vs. Northampton, ccd.
