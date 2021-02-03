Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Richards on a one-year contract with an option for 2022.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Chris Getz assistant general manager of player development.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Alex Avilaon on a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jontay Porter to Memphis Hustle.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Thomas Stallworth strength and conditioning coach and Brian Griffin director of coaching operations.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with R Kenny Lawler on a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned LW Nathan Gerbe to Cleveland (AHL). Designated RW Liam Foudy for assignment taxi squad.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanner Kero to taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Jonny Brodzinski to Hartford (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned Ds Matt Miller and Dominic Cormier to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Ryan Scarfo to Tucson (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed free agent F Erik Torres to a new contract.
NASHVILLE SC — Signed W Rodrigo Pineiro to a two year-contract.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired D Jonathan Suarez from Queretaro FC of Liga MX on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Josecarlos Van Rankin on a one-year loan with an option to exercise a permanent transfer.
SPORTING KC — Signed D Nicolas Isimat-Mirin to a two-year contract with an option for 2023.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Sydney Leroux to a three-year contract with an option for an additional year.
GEORGETOWN — Promoted Michael Phipps to lacrosse associate head coach.
