Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Richards on a one-year contract with an option for 2022.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Chris Getz assistant general manager of player development.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Alex Avilaon on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jontay Porter to Memphis Hustle.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Thomas Stallworth strength and conditioning coach and Brian Griffin director of coaching operations.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Stephen Sullivan to a futures contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Todd Walsh DL coach, Seth Ryan assistant WR coach and Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Durker defensive assistants.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman to a futures conract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Cameron Toms to a futures contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with R Kenny Lawler on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned LW Nathan Gerbe to Cleveland (AHL). Designated RW Liam Foudy for assignment to taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanner Kero to taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Jonny Brodzinski to Hartford (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned Ds Matt Miller and Dominic Cormier to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Ryan Scarfo to Tucson (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed free agent F Erik Torres to a new contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed W Rodrigo Pineiro to a two year-contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired D Jonathan Suarez from Queretaro FC of Liga MX on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Josecarlos Van Rankin on a one-year loan with an option to exercise a permanent transfer.

SPORTING KC — Signed D Nicolas Isimat-Mirin to a two-year contract with an option for 2023.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Sydney Leroux to a three-year contract with an option for an additional year.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Promoted Michael Phipps to lacrosse associate head coach.

