Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 5:26 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Richards on a one-year contract with an option for 2022.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Chris Getz assistant general manager of player development.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Alex Avila on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jontay Porter to Memphis Hustle (NBA G League).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Thomas Stallworth strength and conditioning coach and Brian Griffin director of coaching operations.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Stephen Sullivan to a futures contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Todd Walsh defensive line coach, Seth Ryan assistant wide receivers coach and Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Durker defensive assistants.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman to a futures conract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Cameron Toms to a futures contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with R Kenny Lawler on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned LW Nathan Gerbe to Cleveland (AHL). Designated RW Liam Foudy for assignment to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanner Kero to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Jonny Brodzinski to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned F Mathew Thompson to Indy (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Braylon Shmyr from injured reserve. Activated F Josh Lemmon from reserve. Placed D Ben Carroll on reserve. Placed F Colby McAuley on injured reserve effective Feb. 1.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Hugo Roy to active roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Matthew Wedman and D Bryce Reddick from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Brendan Connolly from reserve. Placed D Bryce Reddick and F Luc Brown on reserve. Traded F Bryan Moore to Wichita.

INDY FUEL — Placed F Alex Rauter on injured reserve effective Jan. 25.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released D Richie Boyd. Activated F Aaron Luchuk from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis and F Alan Lyszczarczyk on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Ds Tariq Hammond and Jesse Lees from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Jordan Klimek and F Justin Florek from reserve. Placed D Cole Fraser and F Cole Ully on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned Ds Matt Miller and Dominic Cormier to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Ryan Scarfo to Tucson (AHL). Activated D Adam Smith from reserve. Acquired D Patrick McNally in a trade from Orlando and added to active roster.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed free agent F Erik Torres to a new contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed W Rodrigo Pineiro to a two year-contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired D Jonathan Suarez from Queretaro FC of Liga MX on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Josecarlos Van Rankin on a one-year loan with an option to exercise a permanent transfer.

SPORTING KC — Signed D Nicolas Isimat-Mirin to a two-year contract with an option for 2023.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Sydney Leroux to a three-year contract with an option for an additional year.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Promoted Michael Phipps to lacrosse associate head coach.

