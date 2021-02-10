On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Wednesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 2:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Jerry Narron major-league instructor and promoted James Kruk to head athletic trainer and Brett Walker to director of rehabilitation.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INFs Greg Garcia and Renato Nunez on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with DH Nelson Cruz on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Darren O’Day on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jed Lowrie on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named as managers, Kenny Holmberg (Triple A-Round Rock), Jared Goedert (Double AA-Frisco), Josh Johnson (High A-Hickory), Carlos Cardoza (Low A-Down East), Jay Sullenger (Rookie AZL Rangers) and Carlos Maldonado (Rookie DSL Rangers). Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Foltynewicz on a one-year contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Dugan Darrell.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Johan Quezada to St. Louis for undisclosed cash. Re-signed INF Didi Gregorius to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
WNBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY – Acquired Gs Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb from Seattle in exchange for a No. 1 overall 2021 WNBA draft pick and a first round pick in 2022 draft. Traded G Kia Nurse and F Megan Walker to Phoenix in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2021 WNBA draft and a first round pick in the 2022 draft.

SEATTLE STORM — Acquired the rights to sign F Stephanie Talbot from New York.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released CB A.J. Bouye.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Martin Nance executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, WRs Cyril Grayson, Travis Jonsen and Josh Pearson, DBs Javon Hagan and Herb Miller, Gs Nick Leverett and John Molchon, DL Benning Potoa’e, TE Codey McElroy and DT Kobe Smith to reserve/futures contracts.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Agreed to terms with QB Taylor Heinicke on a two-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Bryan Mitchell on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Braylon Shmyr from his standard player contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired F C.J. Sapong on a two-year contract with an option for a third year.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed MF Tommy McCabe from Cincinnati FC.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Announced that Matthew Jabs is returning as women’s swimming and diving head coach and Kristen Burgess as women’s tennis head coach.

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY — Named Jim O’Neil football defensive coordinator.

