Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Jerry Narron major-league instructor and promoted James Kruk to head athletic trainer and Brett Walker to director of rehabilitation.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INFs Greg Garcia and Renato Nunez on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with DH Nelson Cruz on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Darren O’Day on a one-year contract with a player/club 2022 option. Designated RHP Ben Heller for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jed Lowrie on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named as managers, Kenny Holmberg (Triple A-Round Rock), Jared Goedert (Double AA-Frisco), Josh Johnson (High A-Hickory), Carlos Cardoza (Low A-Down East), Jay Sullenger (Rookie AZL Rangers) and Carlos Maldonado (Rookie DSL Rangers). Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Foltynewicz on a one-year contract. Designated RF Adolis Garcia for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed INF Max Schrock from Chicago Cubs waivers. Agreed to terms with RHP Braden Shipley on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Dugan Darrell.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Johan Quezada to St. Louis for undisclosed cash. Signed INF Didi Gregorius to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce on a minor league contract.

Frontier League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded LHP Cam Hatch to Fargo-Moorhead.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS – Signed LHP Doug Domnarski to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL WNBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY – Acquired Gs Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb from Seattle in exchange for a No. 1 overall 2021 WNBA draft pick and a first round pick in 2022 draft. Traded G Kia Nurse and F Megan Walker to Phoenix in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2021 WNBA draft and a first round pick in the 2022 draft.

SEATTLE STORM — Acquired the rights to sign F Stephanie Talbot from New York.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released CB A.J. Bouye.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Pettine senior defensive assistant, Mike Snyder offensive quality control/assistant quarterback coach and Henry Burris offensive quality control coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Paul Quessenberry.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Martin Nance executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, WRs Cyril Grayson, Travis Jonsen and Josh Pearson, DBs Javon Hagan and Herb Miller, Gs Nick Leverett and John Molchon, DL Benning Potoa’e, TE Codey McElroy and DT Kobe Smith to reserve/futures contracts.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Agreed to terms with QB Taylor Heinicke on a two-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Bryan Mitchell on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the minor league taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Julius Honka to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Fs Ty Dellandrea and Tanner Kero to the minor league taxi squad.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Braylon Shmyr from his standard player contract.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES – Activated D Stefan LeBlanc and F Joe Pendenza from the reserve list. Placed D Cole MacDonald on the reserve list. Placed F Cole Stanford on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Johnny Coughlin. Signed F Travis Howe and D Curtis Leonard then placed him on the reserve list. Placed D Marcus McIvor and Fs Jackson Leef and Anthony Nellis on the reserve list. Placed F Travis Howe on injured reserve. Traded F Austin McIlmurray to Wichita.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Luc Brown from his standard player contract.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Ross Olsson from the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed F Luc Brown from Greenville waivers. Loaned G Garret Sparks to Stockton (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Shawn Goutin from his standard player contract. Traded G Taran Kozun to Orlando.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Zachary Malatesta and F Anthony Collins from the reserve list. Placed D Max Gottlieb and F Darien Craighead on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed F Braylon Shmyr from Allen waivers.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Derek Topatigh to the active roster. Activated F Brady Tomlak from the reserve list. Placed D Chad Duchesne on the reserve list. Placed F Brad Drobot on injured reserve.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended D Max Lajoie for one game as a consequence of a kneeing incident in a game with Rockford on Feb. 9.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Signed G Jacob Caffrey to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired F C.J. Sapong on a two-year contract with an option for a third year.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed MF Tommy McCabe from Cincinnati.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Announced that Matthew Jabs is returning as women’s swimming and diving head coach and Kristen Burgess as women’s tennis head coach.

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY — Named Jim O’Neil football defensive coordinator.

