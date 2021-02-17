Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired C Ronaldo Hernandez and minor league INF Nick Sogard from Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Jeffrey Springs, RHP Chris Mazza and undisclosed money. Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 related IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Kyle Barraclough, Jhoulys Chacin, Luis Garcia, Nick Goody, Adam Warren and Asher Wojciechowski, OFs Michael Beltre, Socrates Brito, Jay Bruce, Ryan LaMarre and Thomas Milone, Cs Rob Brantly, Robinson Chirinos and Kellin Deglan, LHP Nestor Cortes, Lucas Luetge and Tyler Lyons, INFs Derek Dietrich, Chris Gittens and Andrew Velazquez on minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jalen Beeks on the 60-day IL. Traded RHP John Curtiss to Miami in exchange for minor league 1B Evan Edwards.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Arrieta on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Adam Duvall on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jeff Brigham on the 60-day IL. Designated OF Harold Ramirez for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP Tony Watson on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Anderson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jose Soriano on the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake McGee on a two-year contract. Placed RHP John Brebbia on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jay Jackson and Nick Tropeano on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LF Gerardo Parra and LHP T.J. McFarland to minor league contracts.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Matt Malkin.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Sean Green.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released INF Derwin Pomare.

TRI-CIT VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Stanley Espinal.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Branden Bowen.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR/R Quadree Henderson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Rasmus Asplund and D William Borgen to the taxi squad. Reassigned Fs Seven Fogarty, Andrew Ogleivie, C.J. Smith and D Jacob Bryson to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled RW Brett Ritchie and G Evan Cormier from loan to Stockton (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled LW Grandon Baddock from Laval (AHL)

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned Fs Nick Merkley and Mikhail Maltsev to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Evan Cormier and D Jeremy Groleau from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL).

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Hunter Miska and LW Miikka Salomaki from loan to Colorado (NHL) and added to active roster.

IOWA WILD — Released D Daemon Hunt from his amateur tryout contract. Signed D Matt Register.

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled LW Brandon Baddock and C Cameron Hills from loan to Montreal (NFL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Kale Clague from loan to Los Angeles (NHL) and placed on active roster. Recalled LW Bokondji Imama and C Drake Rumsha from loan to Los Angeles (NFL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released G Scott Darling from his amateur tryout contract. Signed D Michael Krutil to a standard player contract (SPC).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Acquired LW Sonny Milano from Anaheim (NHL) and added to active roster.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Noel Hoefenmayer from Wichita (AHL). Signed G Angus Redmond to a standard player contract (SPC) and added to the active roster.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Marcus McIvor from the reserve list. Placed F Anthony Nellis on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Jared Thomas from the reserve list. Placed F Michael McNicholas on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G David Tendeck, D Ian Edmondson and Fs Stephen Baylis and Andrew Sturtz from the reserve list. Placed Fs Jack Suter, Tyson Empey, G Gordon Defiel and D Eric Israel on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Fs Brent Gates and Darby Llewellyn from the reserve list. Placed F Conlan Keenan on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to the active roster.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released Fs Chantz Petruic and J.C. Campagna. Signed G Alex Sakellaropoulos to the active roster.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Signed D Kyle McKenzie to a standard player contract (SPC).

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Activated LW Tommy Besinger from injured reserve.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived LW Noah Corson.

MACON MAYHEM — Recalled D Nick Minerva from loan to ECHL.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CF MONTREAL — Signed F Erik Hurtado to a one-year contract.

CHARLOTTE FC — Signed D Jan Sobocinski.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Carlos Harvey from Tauro FC (Panama).

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Robert Castellanos.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced MF Luke Mulholland is retiring and being named club’s scout. Named Kurt Schmid technical director.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed RB Luciano Abecasis to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed LB Javain Brown.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with F Marta on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced MF Mari Liis Lillemae was called up to join the Estonian National Soccer Team for the UEFA Women’s Championship Qualification.

