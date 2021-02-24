Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia from New York Mets waivers. Designated INF Jack Mayfield for assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League Professional Baseball

ALPB — Announced West Virginia Power added to league’s membership and home games will continue in Charleston, W.V.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Luis Pintor.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 1B/OF Michael Deeb.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHPs Carter Hayes, Justin Watts and Paul Young to Gateway for INF Andrew Penner and RH:P Jason Zgardowski.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Denis Phipps and 3B Juan Silverio.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Leon Newsome senior vice president/chief of security officer.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DL Eddie Vanderdoes with a NFI injury designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Tyrell Williams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed RB Alex Collins.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F Antoine Roussel from Vancouver for roughing in a game against Edmonton on Feb. 23.

        Read more Sports News news.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Frederick Gauthier from Tucson (AHL) loan.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW David Gust from Chicago (AHL) taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Peyton Jones from Colorado (AHL) loan. Loaned C Jayson Megna and G Hunter Miska to Colorado (AHL) from taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Andrew Peeke to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL). Designated LW Mathias Brome and D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colby Sissons from Binghamton (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Jonny Brodzinski from the minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstorm and LW Michael Haley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed D Mark Friedman of Philadelphia waivers.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steven Santini from Utica (AHL) loan.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL) taxi squad.

American Hockey League

HERSHEY — Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Washington (NHL) loan.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled

East Coast Hockey League

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Alex D’Orio to active roster. Recalled D Matt Miller from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Nick Rivera from Binghamton (AHL) loan. Released F Michael Pelech from his standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended D Jonathan Suarez pending investigation of allegations made against him on Feb 23.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed MF Gregore from Esporte Clube Bahia (Brazilian Serie A) to a four-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired G Bryan Meredith from free agency.

COLLEGE

HASTINGS COLLEGE — Named Skyler Good interim head coach for men’s and women’s golf.

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Kelly Kirkpatrick head women’s softball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species