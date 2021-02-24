Trending:
Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:33 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Marcus Walden for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Jordan Humphreys for assignment. Claimed CF Harold Ramirez off waivers from Miami.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded OF Dustin Fowler to Pittsburgh for an undisclosed amount.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia off waivers from New York Mets. Designated INF Jack Mayfield for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Austin Davis on the 60-day IL (left elbow sprain).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League Professional Baseball

ALPB — Announced West Virginia Power added to league’s membership and home games will continue in Charleston, W.V.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Luis Pintor.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 1B/OF Michael Deeb.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHPs Carter Hayes, Justin Watts and Paul Young to Gateway for INF Andrew Penner and RH:P Jason Zgardowski.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Denis Phipps and 3B Juan Silverio.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Leon Newsome senior vice president/chief of security officer.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract. Waived Gs Andre Roberson, Iman Shumpert and F Noah Vonleh.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract. Waived C Marques Bolden.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Quinn Cook.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Sindarius Thornwell to a 10-day contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Glenn Robinson III.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DL Eddie Vanderdoes with a NFI injury designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Tyrell Williams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed RB Alex Collins.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F Antoine Roussel from Vancouver for roughing in a game against Edmonton on Feb. 23.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Designated C Frederick Gauthier for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Michael Chaput from the minor league taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Oliver Kylington from the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW David Gust, G Alex Nedeljkovic, LW Steven Lorentz and D Jake Bean from minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Peyton Jones from Colorado (AHL) loan. Loaned C Jayson Megna and G Hunter Miska to Colorado (AHL) from taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Andrew Peeke to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated LWs Tanner Kero and LW Mathias Brome, D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Rhett Gardner and RW Nick Caamano from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL). Designated LW Mathias Brome and D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Tommy Cross to Syracuse (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colby Sissons from Binghamton (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Jonny Brodzinski, G Igor Shesterkin, RW Collin Blackwell, Ds Anthony Bitetto and Libo Hajek from the minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstorm and LW Michael Haley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LWs Carsen Twarynski and Samuel Morin from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed D Mark Friedman of Philadelphia waivers.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steven Santini from Utica (AHL) loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton and D Cal Foote from the minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from the minor league taxi squad.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL) taxi squad. Designated G Logan Thompson for assignment to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Ilya Samsonov to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY — Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Washington (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Taran Kozun to the active roster.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Chris Martenet from injured reserve and F Ross Olsson from the reserve list. Placed Fs Joe Sullivan and David Broll on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Eric Israel and F Jack Suter from the reserve list. Placed D Darren Brady and F Tyler Coulter on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Cole Fraser and Fs Matt Weis and Darien Craighead from the reserve list. Placed D Casey Johnson and Fs Jade Miller and Anthony Collins on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Alex D’Orio to active roster. Recalled D Matt Miller from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Nick Rivera from Binghamton (AHL) loan. Released F Michael Pelech from his standard player contract (SPC). Placed D Evan Wardley on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed D Brett Beauvais to a standard player contract (SPC).

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed RW Frederic Letourneau to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended D Jonathan Suarez pending investigation of allegations made against him on Feb 23.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed MF Gregore from Esporte Clube Bahia (Brazilian Serie A) to a four-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired G Bryan Meredith from free agency.

COLLEGE

HASTINGS COLLEGE — Named Skyler Good interim head coach for men’s and women’s golf.

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Kelly Kirkpatrick head women’s softball coach.

