Welp scores 29 to carry UC Irvine over UC San Diego 80-55

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:45 pm
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had a season-high 29 points plus 10 rebounds as UC Irvine easily defeated UC San Diego 80-55 on Friday.

Welp made 14 of 17 shots.

Brad Greene had 12 points for UC Irvine (13-8, 10-4 Big West Conference). Austin Johnson added 10 points.

Hugh Baxter had 11 points for the Tritons (5-9, 2-9). Toni Rocak added 10 points.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Tritons for the season. UC Irvine defeated UC San Diego 79-65 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

