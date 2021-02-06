Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

West, Taylor lead Marshall over Old Dominion 87-67

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 9:10 pm
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jarrod West and Andrew Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Marshall rolled past Old Dominion 87-67 on Saturday night.

Taevion Kinsey added 17 points for the Thundering Herd.

West shot 5 for 6 from 3-point range and distributed six assists. Taylor also filled the stat sheet with eight assists and seven rebounds, Taevion Kinsey scored 17 points with six rebounds and Goran Miladinovic scored 10 for Marshall (10-5, 4-4 Conference USA).

Austin Trice had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (9-5, 5-3). Joe Reece added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaylin Hunter had 12 points and six assists.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Thundering Herd evened the season series against the Monarchs with the win. Old Dominion defeated Marshall 82-81 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp