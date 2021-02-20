On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

White scores 21 to lift Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 77-68

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 7:57 pm
< a min read
      

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jalen White had 21 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi broke its nine-game losing streak, topping Lamar 77-68 on Saturday.

De’Lazarus Keys had 15 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-15, 1-9 Southland Conference). Myles Smith added 14 points. Simeon Fryer had 10 points.

Davion Buster had 20 points for the Cardinals (4-16, 3-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Avery Sullivan added 14 points. Kasen Harrison had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars