Whyte scores 17 to lift Boston U over Holy Cross 78-69

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 7:52 pm
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Walter Whyte registered 17 points as Boston University topped Holy Cross 78-69 on Wednesday.

Javante McCoy had 13 points for Boston University (5-6, 5-6 Patriot League). Jonas Harper added 13 points and Sukhmail Mathon had 10 rebounds.

Austin Butler had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-10, 3-10). Judson Martindale and R.J. Johnson each had 12 points.

The Terriers improve to 3-2 against the Crusaders this season. In the most recent matchup, Boston University defeated Holy Cross 86-68 last Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

